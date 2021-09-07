PIL in Jharkhand HC against allotment of separate room for Namaz in state assembly
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the state Assembly.
- Country:
- India
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the state Assembly. The PIL requested a judicial review on the ground of whether such allotment can be done or not in premises that were constructed using public money.
"The Vidhan Sabha is constructed by public money/ taxpayers money, and in no case, the speaker / his subordinate has a right to allow such Namaz etc to be offered in the building because it is a temple of democracy, not a personal property of the respondents," the PIL stated. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly through its Secretary-General and the speaker of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha have been made the respondents in the PIL. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand High Court
- Namaz
- Sabha
- state Assembly
- Jharkhand
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: BJP MLAs stage protest over allotment of room for offering Namaz in Assembly
Ruckus over Namaz hall, no substantial business in J'Khand House
Jharkhand: Nothing new about it, says speaker Mahato on row over separate room for namaz in Assembly
BJP stages demonstrations across Jharkhand over Assembly 'Namaz Hall' controversy
Row over separate room for Namaz in Jharkhand Assembly, BJP demands hall for Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa