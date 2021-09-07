Left Menu

PIL in Jharkhand HC against allotment of separate room for Namaz in state assembly

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the state Assembly.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:56 IST
PIL in Jharkhand HC against allotment of separate room for Namaz in state assembly
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the state Assembly. The PIL requested a judicial review on the ground of whether such allotment can be done or not in premises that were constructed using public money.

"The Vidhan Sabha is constructed by public money/ taxpayers money, and in no case, the speaker / his subordinate has a right to allow such Namaz etc to be offered in the building because it is a temple of democracy, not a personal property of the respondents," the PIL stated. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly through its Secretary-General and the speaker of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha have been made the respondents in the PIL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021