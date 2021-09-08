Four people injured after gas blast in Russia -TASS

Four people, including two children, were rescued and sent to a hospital after a gas explosion in a nine-storey residential building in the city of Noginsk, around 50 km (31 miles) east of Moscow, TASS reported on Wednesday, citing the emergency services.

There may be two more people under the rubble, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)