Three persons from 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' terrorist outfit arrested in Poonch

Three persons from 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' terrorist outfit have been arrested on Wednesday in the Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:47 IST
Additional Superintendent of Police in Poonch, Liaqat Ali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons from 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' terrorist outfit have been arrested on Wednesday in the Poonch district. Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police in Poonch, Liaqat Ali said, "Three persons from 'Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' terrorist outfit arrested for attempting to revive militancy in Poonch. Two pistols, four grenades and 100 rounds have been recovered."

"Accused have been arrested from Kirni area," he added. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

