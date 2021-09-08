Assam boat capsized: PM Modi telephones CM to enquire about progress of rescue operations

Hours after a boat capsized in Assam leaving several dead and injured, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up to enquire about the progress of the rescue operations. The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister with all the details of the incident.

Speaking in this matter, Sarma said to the reporters, "PM telephoned me to enquire about the progress of rescue operations at Nimati Ghat and the conditions of those with injuries. I apprised the Prime Minister with all the details. Also informed that all of us are minutely monitoring the ground situation." Giving details of the incident, the Chief Minister said, "Two boats collided, one of them capsized. As of now, it's difficult to ascertain the number of people on it. However, 42 people rescued so far. One woman died. So far, 4 people have been reported missing but the entire report will come in 2-3 hours."

"We have located the boat that capsized, it is located 1.5 kilometers from the spot. We will have to cut open its top portion, only then can we reach under it. NDRF and SDRF are making arrangements for it," he added. At least 70 people are still missing after a passenger boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with another boat near Nimati Ghat in Assam's Jorhat, said a rescue official on Wednesday.

According to NDRF Deputy Commandant P Srivastava, as per the state report, 50 people have been rescued and 70 are still missing in the incident in which a boat carrying about 100 passengers and some vehicles capsized after colliding with another boat in the Brahmaputra river in Assam. Forty people have been rescued so far, according to the district officials.

The two boats were ferrying around 120 passengers and many of them are still missing, according to the national disaster response force (NDRF), which is engaged in rescue operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)