SGPC to provide ‘langar’, other required services to protesting farmers in Karnal

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday said it will provide langar free food and other required services to protesting farmers in Haryanas Karnal district.SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the organisation is fully supportive of the farmers agitation at Karnal and will provide them every kind of service according to their requirement.The farmers in Karnal have been protesting against a police lathi-charge last month.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 09-09-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 00:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SGPCAmritsar)
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday said it will provide 'langar' (free food) and other required services to protesting farmers in Haryana's Karnal district.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the organisation is fully supportive of the farmers' agitation at Karnal and will provide them every kind of service according to their requirement.

The farmers in Karnal have been protesting against a police lathi-charge last month. As another round of talks between Karnal district officials and the protesting farmers failed Wednesday, the protesters said they will continue their sit-in ''indefinitely'' at the district headquarters. Into the second day of the dharna, farm leaders said they will stay put at the gate of Karnal secretariat but will not stop officials and the public from entering it.

"The SGPC's sub-office in Kurukshetra and managers of gurdwaras in Haryana have been instructed to start working in this regard with immediate effect," Kaur told reporters here.

Similarly, teams have been deputed from gurdwaras along the Haryana border, she said.

Arrangements of 'langar', tea, water, bedding and accommodation will be made for farmers which will be supervised by SGPC member and secretary level officials, she added.

