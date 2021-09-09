$2 million COVID-19 community fund to support affected women

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti today announced a $2 million community fund that will provide support for women and girls adversely affected by COVID-19.

"We know that women, particularly those who are already vulnerable, are disproportionally affected by the kind of economic disruption caused by COVID-19," Jan Tinetti said.

"We want to act quickly to reach those women and children detrimentally affected by the current lockdown who are not being reached by other government supports. We know from the last lockdown this kind of funding can help safeguard women's wellbeing as they deal with reduced working hours, job losses, increased caring responsibilities and an increase in domestic violence.

"Many NGOs supporting women continue to face reduced income but increased demand for their support and services. This is particularly the case for organisations supporting Pacific women and their families in South Auckland."

From 17 September relevant organisations can apply for up to $50,000 each for work that will improve outcomes for women and girls. This may include a range of initiatives such as providing essential items, culturally appropriate mental health support and support for women in unsafe family situations.

"I hear about so many women who look after their family first and put themselves last, regularly going without food so their children have enough to eat.

"This will help to ease the worst impacts of lockdowns on women in need and help them find a firm footing to recover well," Jan Tinetti said.

Applications for the fund will open on 17 September and can be made via the Ministry for Women's website. Applications will close on 1 October.

