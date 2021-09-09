Left Menu

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian High Commissioner to India, discusses cooperation in education sector

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:24 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian High Commissioner to India, discusses cooperation in education sector
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell. (Photo/@dpradhanbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell in the national capital.

Both discussed opportunities to work together and strengthening the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to meet Australian High Commissioner to India, Mr. Barry O'Farrell in my office today. We explored opportunities to work together and further strengthen the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. @AusHCIndia @barryofarrell. The NEP 2020 presents a large canvas to both India and Australia to bolster cooperation in the areas of cutting-edge research, online education, vocational training, skill development, student exchanges and in updating curriculum and pedagogy in school education," Pradhan informed in a series of tweets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021