Left Menu

KZN Judge President pays tribute to Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni

Mnguni - who served at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg – passed away on Tuesday after falling ill a few days earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:33 IST
KZN Judge President pays tribute to Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni
“Judge Mnguni’s loss will be deeply felt by his colleagues and the staff in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court,” said Jappie. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Judge President, Achmat Jappie, has paid tribute to a senior member of the KwaZulu-Natal judiciary, Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni, who passed away earlier this week.

Mnguni - who served at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg – passed away on Tuesday after falling ill a few days earlier.

"Judge Mnguni was a dedicated and astute jurist, who was known for his dedication to the rule of law and will be remembered fondly for his kind and welcoming spirit.

"His untimely death robs us of the opportunity to experience his future contribution to the Judiciary," Jappie said, adding that judges and judicial officials at the division were shocked to learn of his passing,

"Judge Mnguni's loss will be deeply felt by his colleagues and the staff in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court," said Jappie.

According to a statement from the Office of the Chief Justice, Mnguni was a permanent member of the High Court since 2009, following a 14-year career as an attorney.

"At various times throughout 2007 and 2008, he was appointed as an Acting Judge in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court. During his tenure as a Judge of the Division, he acted as a Deputy Judge President of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in 2016. Earlier this year, he was appointed as the Acting Judge President of the Competition Appeal Court," the statement said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021