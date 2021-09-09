Farmers benefit from rental scheme of TAFE

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) on Thursday said it has offered 19,000 tractors to farmers under the free rental scheme of the company. The Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors are the ones TAFE gave the farming community.

TAFE, in a statement, claimed that within 60 days, the farmers drove for over 1.55 lakh hours cultivating 1,03,000 acres of agricultural land.

The tractors were given to the farmers who own two acres or less farmland. Against the estimated 50,000 farmers, the scheme covered 64,000 farmers.

''TAFE thanks the government of Tamil Nadu for the support provided in the JFarm Services - the free tractor rental scheme that we offered to the small farmers of the State,'' chairman of the company Mallika Srinivasan said.

''We have been given an opportunity to serve the small and marginal farmers at this critical juncture and at the same time play a role in enhancing the revenue of farmers through a direct benefit system...'', she added.

