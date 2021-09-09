Left Menu

Coal India signs MoU to strengthen health infrastructure in Assam

In this new CSR initiative, CIL will contribute Rs. 5 crores towards setting up an ICU facility and medical gas pipeline in the Silchar Medical College & Hospital which will benefit over 40 lakh people of the State.

  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Ltd. (CIL), under the Ministry of Coal, has signed an MoU with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Assam for strengthening the health infrastructure at the Silchar Medical College &Hospital, Silchar, the only Medical College and Hospital in Barak Valley Region, Assam. In this new CSR initiative, CIL will contribute Rs. 5 crores towards setting up an ICU facility and medical gas pipeline in the Silchar Medical College & Hospital which will benefit over 40 lakh people of the State.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam and Health Minister Shri. Keshab Mahanta.

CIL and its subsidiaries have undertaken several high-investment, high-impact projects to help improve medical facilities across the country. Notable projects being the Medical College cum Hospital at Talcher in Odisha at a cost of Rs. 492 crores, 'Premashraya', a home for children and their families seeking cancer treatment at Kolkata for Rs. 41 crores, Support for Bone Marrow transplants of children suffering from Thalassemia at a cost of Rs. 40 crores and a Cardiac Care Centre at Jharsuguda, Odisha for Rs. 75 crores.

During the financial year 2020-21, CIL and its subsidiaries have spent Rs. 269 crores on COVID relief projects which is 48% of the total CSR Expenditure of that year. In addition, CIL has contributed Rs. 221 crores to PM CARES fund in FY 2019-20. During the current fiscal CIL is also setting up 32 Oxygen Plants at 30 Hospitals at a cost of Rs. 46 Crores under "Mission Praana Vayu".

(With Inputs from PIB)

