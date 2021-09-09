Left Menu

After landslide blocks road, ailing woman being carried by husband dies before reaching hospital

An ailing woman who was being carried by her husband died before she could reach the hospital in Chandsaili Nandurbar in the Nandurbar district.

ANI | Nandurbar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:58 IST
After landslide blocks road, ailing woman being carried by husband dies before reaching hospital
Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nandurbar district, Mahesh Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ailing woman who was being carried by her husband died before she could reach the hospital in Chandsaili Nandurbar in the Nandurbar district.

The road was shut down due to a landslide after heavy rain and only a footpath remained, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nandurbar district, Mahesh Patil.

"The ambulance was stuck due to landslide and she couldn't reach the hospital in time," said Patil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021