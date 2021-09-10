Left Menu

J-K govt's dairy scheme generates self-employment opportunities in Anantnag

Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS), which is being funded by the Jammu and Kashmir government, is helping educated unemployed youths to start dairy farming units in Anantnag.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 03:09 IST
Visual of a diary started under IDDS in Anantnag. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS), which is being funded by the Jammu and Kashmir government, is helping educated unemployed youths to start dairy farming units in Anantnag. Speaking about the scheme, Dr Syed Mohd Abbas, Chief Animal husbandry Officer Anantnag said, "This scheme is from the Department of Animal Husbandry, dairying, and fisheries, for generating self-employment opportunities in the dairy sector, covering activities such as enhancement of milk production, procurement, preservation, transportation, processing and marketing of milk."

"Under this scheme, educated unemployed youths of Anantnag both boys and girls have established dairy milk farming units at various places of Anantnag," he added. The beneficiaries of this Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) hailed the efforts taken by the district administration.

"We are glad about the implementation of this scheme. It is providing employment to the uneducated youth of the state," said Irshad Ahmad, a beneficiary. As many as 42 units have been established so far with the help of this scheme. (ANI)

