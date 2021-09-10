Left Menu

NMDC launches Global Grace Cancer Run 2021 in Hyderabad

Keeping in view the ongoing Fit India Movement, NMDC is supporting the Cancer Awareness Run to be held on 10th October 2021 in Hyderabad, as part of India’s AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:40 IST
Shri Sumit Deb highlighted the increasing cancer mortality rate and the social responsibility to create awareness on the same. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrTamilisaiGuv)
  • India

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) under the Ministry of Steel launched Global Grace Cancer Run 2021 in Hyderabad yesterday. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the Guest of Honour, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD NMDC, and Dr ChinnababuSunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation. Keeping in view the ongoing Fit India Movement, NMDC is supporting the Cancer Awareness Run to be held on 10th October 2021 in Hyderabad, as part of India's AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebration.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan dedicated the event to cancer patients and survivors. Speaking on the spirit of freedom in the ongoing AzadikaAmritMahotsav, Dr Soundararajan encouraged everyone to fight for Freedom from Cancer.

Shri Sumit Deb highlighted the increasing cancer mortality rate and the social responsibility to create awareness on the same. Commenting on the occasion, he said, "NMDC has chalked out a plan to conduct various sports, academic and cultural events to celebrate India@75. Envisioning a new India that adopts an active lifestyle - both physically as well as mentally, it is our pleasure to support the Global Cancer Run 2021 and be a part of the movement."

NMDC has partnered with Grace Cancer Foundation to conduct freedom marathons in person at Hyderabad and virtually across the globe, in three categories - 5K, 10K, and 21.1K. It will also be organised in-person in its three major project locations - Bailadila, Donimalai and NISP as part of its celebrations of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

(With Inputs from PIB)

