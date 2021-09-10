Left Menu

Tribal Affairs holds workshop for NGOs on Nutrition and Health under POSHAN MAAH

Ms Anuja Agarwala, Senior Dietician, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi explained the need for proper nutrition during pregnancy, for lactating mothers and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:24 IST
Tribal Affairs holds workshop for NGOs on Nutrition and Health under POSHAN MAAH
Ms Richa Jaiswal, Senior Dietician, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi gave detailed information on optimal nutrition for Heart Health and beyond. Image Credit: Twitter (@TribalAffairsIn)
  • Country:
  • India

A workshop for Non-Governmental Organizations on Nutrition and Health was organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on 09th September 2021, as part of its POSHAN MAAH activities. The purpose of the workshop was to closely associate NGOs working with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the mission of Sahi Poshan-.Desh Roshan. The workshop was attended by more than 70 NGOs who are working in the health sector in tribal areas.

Ms Anuja Agarwala, Senior Dietician, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi explained the need for proper nutrition during pregnancy, for lactating mothers and beyond.

Ms Richa Jaiswal, Senior Dietician, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi gave detailed information on optimal nutrition for Heart Health and beyond. A chart showing age-wise nutrition needs was also shared with the participating NGOs.

The workshop was organized by Tribal Health Cell under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Jt Secy, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ms Vinita Srivastava, Advisor tribal health explained the importance of nutrition and various activities undertaken by the Ministry for improving the health and wellness of the tribal population.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs is working with more than 350 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) who have roots in difficult geographies like LWE, hilly, remote and border areas. It is important to associate such organizations as they have the capacity to cater to comparatively service deficient areas where direct outreach of Government services through its institutional mechanism is not adequate: They also have an understanding of the local context in terms of barriers and facilitators. Tribal women have higher IMR and MMR mainly because of their poor nutritional status and tribal children have a higher incidence of anaemia, stunting and wasting. For ensuring effective implementation of nutrition strategies, it is important to understand the tribal culture, practices and traditional indigenous knowledge systems while designing and provisioning context-specific services to tribal women and children for improving their health conditions.

Ministry has planned many such activities jointly with MoWCD for the Poshan Maah.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021