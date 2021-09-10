Left Menu

Allegations of saffronising political science syllabus are incorrect: Kannur University VC

Reacting to criticism over including books of MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya in the curriculum, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said that the texts must be read and then either accepted or rejected.

Reacting to criticism over including books of MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya in the curriculum, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said that the texts must be read and then either accepted or rejected. Raveendran while talking to ANI said, "Text cannot be dismissed, they cannot be banned. They must be read and then either accepted or rejected. Allegations of the Kannur University saffronising political science syllabus are incorrect. Makers of the syllabus have included the foundational text of different movements."

"A large lobby of literature has been prescribed which will help the student to contextualise and understand these texts. By no stretch of imagination can anybody who is educated say this is an attempt to saffronise education," he added Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu had sought an explanation from Raveendran for the same.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students' wing of Congress had taken out a march at Kannur University for including books of MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya in studies. KSU activists blocked Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran for including the books for the third semester of the postgraduate Public Administration course.

Earlier, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the students' wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also took out a separate March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

