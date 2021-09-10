Centre asks states to take disclosures of stock of edible oilseeds, oils with millers, stockists

With an aim to bring down prices of edible oils and check unfair means, the Centre on Friday asked the state governments to take disclosures of stock of edible oilseeds and oils with the millers and stockist. Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food and Public distribution on Friday met with state officials to discuss moves to bring transparency in the availability of edible oils.

"Centre has asked States to take disclosures of stock of edible oilseeds and oils with the millers and stockists to check the unfair practices of any kind and to bring transparency in the availability of edible oils. The move is expected to bring relief to consumers on prices of edible oil front as the new stock disclosure norms and better monitoring would deter unfair practices and hoarding etc," said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution statement. Speaking to media persons, Pandey said that the production of oilseeds is expected to increase in the coming Rabi season. This is also expected to bring down the prices of edible oils.

With the new guidelines, stockists and millers are now expected to disclose the stock of edible oilseeds and oils and submit the data on a portal for transparency and better monitoring. Stockists and Millers would also need to display the prices of edible oil at the premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)