Brazil's Pele conscious, recovering satisfactorily after operation
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 11-09-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 02:37 IST
Former Brazilian soccer great Pele remains in an intensive care unit and is recovering satisfactorily after a weekend surgery to remove a tumor from his colon, doctors said in a medical bulletin on Friday.
Pele is conscious and engaging actively in conversation, the note said.
