As part of the ongoing 'POSHAN Maah' which is being celebrated under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will attend a series of programmes in Imphal, Manipur on September 11-12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 06:50 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani to attend 'POSHAN Maah' celebrations in Manipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As part of the ongoing 'POSHAN Maah' which is being celebrated under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will attend a series of programmes in Imphal, Manipur on September 11-12. Today, the Union Minister will be delivering the keynote address at an event on Rashtriya Poshan Maah being organised at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

Later, the Union Minister will be distributing medicinal plants to Anganwadi workers and helpers and nutri-kits to beneficiaries of Anganwadi centres including pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls. The Union Minister will also be calling on the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh at Chief Minister Secretariat in Basapura, Imphal.

On September 12, 2021, Irani will be the Chief Guest at an event on POSHAN Maah celebrations at District Panchayat Resource Centre inBishnupur district. The event will begin with the Plantation of medicinal plants and fruit bearing trees after which an Anaemia camp will be launched. After delivering the keynote address at the event, the Union Minister will flag off the POSHAN Cycle Rally. The Union Minister will also flag off a POSHAN Walk.

POSHAN Abhiyaanis Government of India's flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. (ANI)

