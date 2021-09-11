Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Delhi

The national capital woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 07:13 IST
Visuals from Jorbagh area, Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The national capital woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city. The India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Delhi during the next 12 hours. "Light to moderate rainfall (upto 2 cm) is likely at many places of Delhi during next 12 hours. Moderate rainfall (3-5 cm) also likely at isolated places of Delhi during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

