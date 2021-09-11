Kerala: Girl cadets, parents express happiness over admission to Sainik School

Left Menu

After Sainik School, Kazhakootam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram opened its doors for girls, parents and students alike expressed happiness over the new development.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:12 IST
Young girls who cleared the entrance exams and took admission in Kazhakootam Sainik School along with Wing Commander Alka Choudhari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Sainik School, Kazhakootam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram opened its doors for girls, parents and students alike expressed happiness over the new development. The first batch of 10 girls including seven from Kerala, two from Bihar, and one from Uttar Pradesh were welcomed in a special assembly conducted at the school auditorium earlier this week.

Parents of the newly admitted girls expressed immense pride in their daughters. "We started the preparation September onwards. In a short span of time, my daughter achieved this tremendous goal. She is also very happy to join Sainik School. We have explained to her about the difference in schools that she will experience. It will be very different from the school that she is currently studying in. However, she is a quick learner," said Shibu Kottukkal, father of a girl who was among the 10 to get admission to the schools after clearing the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2021) for the academic year 2021-22.

"My daughter told me that she is much more serious as so many relatives and friends have their hopes tied on her," he added. The young girls showed tremendous enthusiasm and determination to achieve their dreams.

"I am very excited," said Pooja. "My brother has supported me a lot and my parents as well to achieve this," said Afra, whose brother is also studying at the Sainik School.

Veda Shibu said, "I wanted to join this school because it's different. I want to become an army doctor." "I love that this school had a lot of sports and physical activities. I want to become an army medical officer. I am very happy to join Sainik School. All credit goes to my father, mother and my teachers," said Devanandha.

Meanwhile, the faculty was elated to welcome girls for the first time. Dr Mahadevan Nair, a faculty member at the school said, "For the first time, we have girls coming here. We are giving admission to class VI. There is no change in routine. The classes would be mixed with boys. A new dormitory has been constructed for them."

"It is a matter of immense pride for all of us," said Dr Vivek K, another faculty member. Wing Commander Alka Choudhari, who is the Vice Principal of the Sainik School extended her best wishes to the girls.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour that the prestigious schools that were preparing boys for security forces will now prepare girls as well," she said. For the first time in its history, Sainik School Kazhakootam (SSKZM), the only Sainik School in the state, has admitted a batch of girl cadets.

Principal Colonel Dhirendra Kumar said, "Sainik School Kazhakootam has given entry to girl cadets from this year's academic session onwards. After being groomed for almost seven years and getting through the NDA the girls may occupy prime positions in defence forces." (ANI)

