Himachal: Banjar MLA, 6 others, injured in road accident

Himachal Pradesh MLA Surender Shourie, along with four women and two children, was injured in an accident near Bahu village of Banjar area in Kullu on Saturday. As per the information shared by the Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurdev Sharma, Banjar MLA Shourie's vehicle rolled into a ditch when he was returning from the Balu Panjo festival.

Shourie, along with the other injured people, is undergoing treatment at the Banjar Hospital. The women and children have been given compensation of Rs 5,000 each. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed concern for Shourie and wished him a speedy recovery.

"The news of the MLA of Banjar assembly constituency and my younger brother Surender Shourie Ji getting injured due to overturning is worrying. May Surender Shourie Ji get health benefits soon, I wish the same to the deities," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)