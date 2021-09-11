Left Menu

Himachal: Banjar MLA, 6 others, injured in road accident

Himachal Pradesh MLA Surender Shourie, along with four women and two children, was injured in an accident near Bahu village of Banjar area in Kullu on Saturday.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:23 IST
Himachal: Banjar MLA, 6 others, injured in road accident
Banjar MLA Surender Shourie undergoing treatment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh MLA Surender Shourie, along with four women and two children, was injured in an accident near Bahu village of Banjar area in Kullu on Saturday. As per the information shared by the Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurdev Sharma, Banjar MLA Shourie's vehicle rolled into a ditch when he was returning from the Balu Panjo festival.

Shourie, along with the other injured people, is undergoing treatment at the Banjar Hospital. The women and children have been given compensation of Rs 5,000 each. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed concern for Shourie and wished him a speedy recovery.

"The news of the MLA of Banjar assembly constituency and my younger brother Surender Shourie Ji getting injured due to overturning is worrying. May Surender Shourie Ji get health benefits soon, I wish the same to the deities," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021