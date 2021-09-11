Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: CRPF continues cycle rally from Siliguri to Patna

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday morning continued the cycle rally from Siliguri to Patna which had started from Jorhat as a part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme.

Visual of cycle rally . Image Credit: ANI
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday morning continued the cycle rally from Siliguri to Patna which had started from Jorhat as a part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme. According to CRPF officials, they have organised four rallies from four corners of India, that is, from Kashmir, Gandhinagar, Kerala's Pallippuram and Assam's Jorhat.

"The Northeastern cycle rally which is also the part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" originally started from Assam's Jorhat and reached Siliguri today. We are a total of 15 cyclists who took the charge and have started the rally today from Siliguri to Patna," said Anil Kumar, DIG CRPF, Siliguri. Kumar further said, "The motive is to connect with the local people during the yatra and tell them about the history of Independence. People should be aware of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahautsav" program."

The rally was flagged off by the Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad along with other officials. Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "The central government has taken many initiatives to develop the Northeast like other parts of the country. The Northeastern region has huge potential and it will play a big role in the future. Now the Union government is also looking at the developmental works in the region on regular basis." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

