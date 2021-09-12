Left Menu

Knowhow of economical, environment-friendly saline gargle RT-PCR technique transferred to MSME Ministry

Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has transferred the know-how of indigenously developed saline gargle RT-PCR technique, used for testing COVID-19 samples, informed Ministry of Science & Technology on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:07 IST
Knowhow of economical, environment-friendly saline gargle RT-PCR technique transferred to MSME Ministry
Image Source (PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has transferred the know-how of indigenously developed saline gargle RT-PCR technique, used for testing COVID-19 samples, informed Ministry of Science & Technology on Sunday. The Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly and comfortable; it also provides instant test results and is well-suited for rural and tribal areas, given minimal infrastructure requirements, read a press statement from the Ministry.

CSIR-NEERI stated that the innovation developed by the institute has been 'dedicated to the nation' to serve society. The know-how has been transferred to the Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), on a non-exclusive basis. This would enable the innovation to be commercialized and licensed to all capable parties, including private, government and various rural development schemes and departments. The licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of easily usable compact kits. In the light of the prevailing pandemic situation and probable third wave of COVID-19, CSIR-NEERI fast-tracked the know-how transfer process to potential licensees for its wider dissemination across the nation.

The ceremonial transfer of the Standard Operating Procedure and Know-How of the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique was done in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday. On the occasion, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways said: "The Saline Gargle RT-PCR method needs implementation across the nation, especially in resource-poor regions like rural and tribal areas. This would result in faster and more citizen-friendly testing and will strengthen our fight against the pandemic. The MSME unit had approached CSIR-NEERI for commercializing the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology developed by CSIR-NEERI."

The principal inventor of Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology is NEERI scientist Dr. Krishna Khairnar and the team of research scholars of Environmental Virology, at CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur. Scientist and Head, EVC, CSIR-NEERI (Innovator of Saline Gargle RT-PCR), Dr Krishna Khairnar; Director, CSIR-NEERI, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar; Chairman, Technology Transfer, CSIR-NEERI, Dr Atul Vaidya; MSME Unit Director Rajesh Daga and MSME Unit Director Kamlesh Daga were also present during the transfer of know-how to MSME Unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021