Cop shot in terrorist attack in J-K's Khanyar succumbs to injuries, encounter underway

Police officer Arshid Ashraf who was shot in Srinagar's Khanyar succumbed to his injuries in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital on Sunday. "Police officer Arshid Ashraf who was shot at by terrorists in Khanyar succumbs to his injuries," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier a group of suspected terrorists attacked a police party in the Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, injuring a police officer. Meanwhile, an encounter is underway between Security forces and terrorists in the Thana Mandi area of Rajouri.

Further details awaited. Earlier, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists in the Thana Mandi area of Rajouri after specific inputs. (ANI)

