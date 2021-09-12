Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing of cop by terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the brutal killing of Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists and said they will be punished for the act.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:34 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing of cop by terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the brutal killing of Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists and said they will be punished for the act. In a statement issued by the Office of Lieutenant Governor, Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family."

Officer Arshid Ashraf was shot in Srinagar's Khanyar by a group of terrorists, and later succumbed to his injuries in the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also expressed their sadness over the death of the cop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021