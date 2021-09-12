J-K LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing of cop by terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the brutal killing of Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists and said they will be punished for the act. In a statement issued by the Office of Lieutenant Governor, Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family."

Officer Arshid Ashraf was shot in Srinagar's Khanyar by a group of terrorists, and later succumbed to his injuries in the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also expressed their sadness over the death of the cop. (ANI)

