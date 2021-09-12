Left Menu

Landslide blocks road, boulders fall on Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Himachal Pradesh's Nankhari

After heavy rainfall and landslide, boulders fell on and damaged the Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Punan village of the Nankhari region of the Shimla district.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:23 IST
visual from the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Due to heavy rainfall and landslide in the region, the road connecting Nankhari to Khammadi has been blocked due to the landslide. No injuries reported so far and the road would be restored tomorrow," said Lalit Gautam, Naib Tehsildar, Nankhari Tehsil.

The Punan village Panchayat Pradhan, Ranjana Chauhan said that three families of the village have been shifted to local Tehsil Bhawan as rocks and landslide continues in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

