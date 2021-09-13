Left Menu

Paralympic shooter Deependra Singh accuses local administration for not providing pistol license

Paralympic Pistol Shooter, Deependra Singh on Sunday accused the Sambhal administration of not providing him with a pistol license.

ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-09-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 10:31 IST
Paralympic shooter, Deependra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Deependra Singh participated in the men's 10m air pistol event in Tokyo Paralympics.

Deependra expressed his disappointment that he was forced to use borrowed equipment to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics as he didn't have a pistol license. "I could have participated in at least three events but because of not having a license, I was forced to participate in only one. I would have definitely won a medal if I would have participated in three events. I am really disappointed with this," said Singh.

While speaking to ANI, Deependra said that despite completing all the paperwork, he and his father (also specially-abled) have been struggling for almost two and a half years now, to get the pistol license. "It is really heartbreaking to see my father, making rounds of the concerned departments for at least 25 times, since 2018," he said.

"I have been struggling with life ever since I was born because it is not easy to live a farmer's life," he added. Deependra also said that he is hopeful that the District Magistrate would look into this matter and get it resolved.

"I would like to urge the District Magistrate to kindly intervene into the matter and provide me the pistol license, so I can make my family and my country proud," said Singh. Deependra Singh finished 10th in the SH1 class in the men's 10m air pistol event in Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

