Jet Airways to start domestic operations in Q1 2022

Jet Airways will start domestic operations in the first quarters of 2022, the Jalan Kalrock consortium, the successful resolution applicant of the airways said on Monday. The airline intends to start its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by Q1 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jet Airways will start domestic operations in the first quarters of 2022, the Jalan Kalrock consortium, the successful resolution applicant of the airways said on Monday. The airline intends to start its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by Q1 2022. "The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation. The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking," the consortium said in a statement.

The airline aims to launch short-haul international flights by the third-fourth quarter of 2022. Elaborating on details, Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said "We received the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval in June 2021, and since then we have been working closely with all concerned authorities to get the airline back in the skies. Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short-haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022."

He said that the plan is to have more than 50 plus aircraft in three years and over 100 plus in five years. "The aircraft is being selected based on competitive long-term leasing solutions," Jalan said. "It is the first time in the history of aviation that an airline grounded for more than two years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey. The brand Jet Airways has a huge loyalty base and we are confident that with industry stalwarts like Captain Gaur, we will be able to capitalize and create new benchmarks. We would like to assure all our loyal Jet Airways guests that your favourite airline will soon be back in the skies," said Jalan.

Representatives of the consortium and the airline's new team, led by Captain Sudhir Gaur, visited crucial airports in August. Captain Sudhir Gaur, the new Accountable Manager, and acting CEO of the carrier said the airline has already hired more than 150 full-time employees and is looking to onboard another 1,000 employees in FY2021-22 across categories. (ANI)

