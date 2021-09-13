Left Menu

MK Stalin presents bill in Legislative Assembly seeking exemption from NEET, AIADMK likely to extend support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday tabled a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in the Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:00 IST
MK Stalin presents bill in Legislative Assembly seeking exemption from NEET, AIADMK likely to extend support
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaking at the Legislative Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday tabled a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in the Legislative Assembly. "Today, I have presented the resolution against NEET. You (AIADMK) also brought this resolution. I urge opposition parties to extend their support to this resolution," said Tamil Nadu CM in the Legislative Assembly.

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses.This year, the exam was held on September 12 across the country. Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said they will support the NEET resolution.

"Students didn't prepare well for the exam as DMK-govt said that NEET will be scrapped. We have decided to walk out in protest. We will support NEET resolution," said Palaniswami. He further alleged that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is responsible for the death of a 19-year-old medical aspirant.

"Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam here. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK government on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide. DMK is responsible for it," added former CM. A 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21. The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021