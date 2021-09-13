Man sustains gunshot injuries in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, 3 arrested
Delhi Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly firing at a man in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.
Delhi Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly firing at a man in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. According to police, the victim was identified as Deepak Kumar Yadav who sustained gunshot injuries in the firing and was admitted to LNJP hospital.
"One Deepak Kumar Yadav resident of JJ Cluster, Kishan Kunj, Behind SDM Office, Laxmi Nagar received a gunshot injury on his left thigh. The injured had some altercation with 3 men Rahul, Md. Anas, Gulbaar and one juvenile. Gulbaar reportedly fired with an illegal pistol in his possession and fled away. The injured man was shifted to LNJP Hospital and is recovering," police said. "A case under Arms Act at PS Laxmi Nagar has been registered," it added.
During the investigation, all three accused were arrested. The juvenile has been apprehended too, it said. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)
