Climate change not futuristic phenomenon, it's already being experienced, says Vice-President

''Climate change is not a futuristic phenomenon and we are already experiencing it,'' said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Inaugurating a 2.4-megawatt solar power plant in the Pondicherry Central University here on Monday, he said, '' The next few years are going to be crucial for our collective action to mitigate climate change.''.

He said green energies such as solar, wind, and water offer a viable alternative to meet growing energy needs.

Naidu, on a two-day visit to Puducherry, said solar energy has shown promise in recent years. The preference for solar plants and solar energy over other energy sources is a welcome sign.

While there are positive aspects of solar power there are some structural issues hindering growth in solar power, he said. The biggest issue was the shortage of domestically manufactured solar cells and solar modules, which are still imported and used by Indian companies to make panels, he said.

Universities like Pondicherry varsity must take up research work and projects which have a component of renewable energy and should encourage students to take up final year projects and internships in the field of renewable energy and material sciences, he said.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker of Assembly R Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh, and legislators of Puducherry were among those present.

