MoCA grants drone use permission to ICMR and IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has received drone use permission for research, development and testing of drones in its own premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:38 IST
On 25th August 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation notified the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 to usher in an era of super-normal growth while balancing safety and security considerations in drone operations. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)
Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption from Drone Rules, 2021 to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). The permission has been granted to ICMR for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) vaccine delivery in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, and Nagaland upto a height of 3000 meters using drones. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has received drone use permission for research, development and testing of drones in its own premises.

This exemption shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the said airspace clearance and shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of approval of the said airspace clearance or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The link to the public notices can be accessed from the Ministry of Civil Aviation website.

Earlier, on 11th September 2021, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had launched the first its kind 'Medicines from the Sky' project at Vikarabad in Telangana state under which drugs and vaccines will be delivered using drones.

On 25th August 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation notified the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 to usher in an era of super-normal growth while balancing safety and security considerations in drone operations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

