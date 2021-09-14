Aims to make Hindi learning easier, Kerala govt launches new edition of 'Surili Hindi'

Left Menu

In a bid to attract more students to learn Hindi, the Kerala government has launched the new edition of 'Surili Hindi' on Monday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to attract more students to learn Hindi, the Kerala government has launched the new edition of 'Surili Hindi' on Monday. State Education minister V Sivankutty, who inaugurated the programme, said, "The project is being implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The new edition of 'Surili Hindi' will include techniques such as animations, puppetry, and picture transitions to make Hindi learning more attractive for students."

This year, the activities are designed for children from Class 5 to 12. The module includes stories, poems and plays. The first edition of the 'Surili Hindi' project was launched in the academic year 2016-17 with the objective of improving Hindi learning in all upper primary schools. In the 2018-19 academic year, the project focussed on students from classes 5 to 8.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more digital content was given impetus for Hindi learning when education switched to online mode. "Through the 'Surili Hindi 2020' project, digital video content was developed by composing selected poems and distributed to children in classes 5 to 8 through WhatsApp groups of respective grades," said an official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

