Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking vessel in Diu

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday saved the lives of seven crew members who were onboard a sinking vessel, IFB Ram aground off Diu.

ANI | Silvassa (Daman And Diu) | Updated: 14-09-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 08:29 IST
Indian Coast Guard during resue operation. (Image courtesy: Twitter/ @IndiaCoastGuard). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Coast Guard on Monday saved the lives of seven crew members who were onboard a sinking vessel, IFB Ram aground off Diu. According to the Indian Coast Guard, all the personnel are safe.

"#SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @Min_FAHD," the Indian Cost Guard tweeted. Earlier on September 3, a man was rescued from a fishing boat by the Indian Coast Guard near Mumbai's Arnalapada. (ANI)

