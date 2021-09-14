Publishing researches done in agri sector in Hindi will benefit farmers: Raj Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said publishing researches done in the agricultural sector in Hindi will benefit farmers and help in their betterment. The governor was addressing the Jodhpur Agriculture University's 9th foundation day celebrations which coincided with Hindi Diwas.

Research done in the field of agricultural and study-material related to it must be prepared in Hindi and then publicised. This will lead to farmers getting real benefits, Mishra, who is also the chancellor of the university, said online from the Raj Bhavan here.

He said that agriculture universities should work for increasing agricultural production and income of farmers. For this, there is a need to encourage integrated farming by connecting farmers with allied processing industries, Mishra said. With the coordination of crop production, animal husbandry, fruit and vegetable production, fish farming and forestry, among others, farmers can get maximum benefits by increasing production by making better use of available resources, he said.

The governor also expressed the need to impart training to the youth of tribal areas in modern agriculture, crop storage and food processing so that they can become self-reliant by starting employment related to agriculture.

He suggested that agricultural scientists and students should be sent on field and village visits at regular intervals. The governor said that it would not only benefit them in research and education, but they would also get an opportunity to learn about traditional agriculture.

He appreciated the development of new chia production technology by the Agricultural University, Jodhpur, and new research on chamomile tea, chicory coffee and ragi. Mishra said that in view of the shortage of academic and non-teaching personnel in universities, detailed guidelines have been provided to start the recruitment process.

