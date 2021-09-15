Left Menu

JEE Main: Session 4 results out, 44 candidates get 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results 2021 on Wednesday. As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 03:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results 2021 on Wednesday. As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile. The official statement stated, "44 candidates get 100 percentile, and 18 candidates are on Rank 1."

A total of 9,34,602 candidates appeared for the examination. National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE results on the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. The 'Paper 1' is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Reportedly, a case of alleged rigging of (JEE) (Mains) examination surfaced that hit national headlines. #scaminjee2021 trended on Twitter as well. On the same alleged case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven people in connection with the case on September 3. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, will be conducted on October 3, 2021, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced on July 27 this year. It will propel the admission for B Tech and Undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in all IITs in the country.

Prior to this, the announcement of this result got postponed twice. Along with the result, a toppers list was also released by the education ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

