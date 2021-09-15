Golfer Jyoti Randhawa lauds international golf tournament held in J-K

Appreciating the five-day golf tournament organised jointly by Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) in Srinagar, India's top golfer Jyoti Randhawa on Wednesday said that it was a good step towards promoting golf tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Randhawa is going to be a part of the five-day tournament that will witness participation from golfers from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, the golfer said that he is visiting the union territory after many years to participate in the tournament. "Kashmir is a beautiful place and has very nice weather. RSGC is one of the best golf courses in the world," he stated. "It has a perfect setting and scenery and the infrastructure is such that we can also hold the Asian tour event here," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Golf Development Authority MD and RSGC Secretary Javid Bakshi informed that the tournament will give a chance to participants to improve their international ranks. "The participants will get a point score which will be valid internationally. The winner will get two or three points which get improve his international rank greatly," he stated.

Bakshi said that the golf course will now serve its actual purpose as there have been no activities there since the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the tournament will also help in cultural exchange through the sharing of information between international players and local caddies. "We have also arranged viewership for the trainees of Kashmir Golf Club (KGC). 50 trainees will be allowed to watch the match in the morning and evening at a designated area. This will inspire them," he stated.

"The tournament will not only promote the sport but also generate the income in various sectors like hotels, travels and recreational activities of the union territory as the players arrange for their boarding and lodging themselves," he added. The PGTI, the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India. Tourism, on Tuesday, announced the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2021 Golf Tournament which will be held at RSGC in Srinagar and will carry a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh. (ANI)

