A meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh karyakari mandal will be held in Karnataka next month to review ongoing projects and grant approval to proposals for special projects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:36 IST
RSS karyakari mandal to meet in Karnataka in October to review works
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh karyakari mandal will be held in Karnataka next month to review ongoing projects and grant approval to proposals for special projects. The three-day meet, scheduled from October 28 to October 30 in Dharwad, Karnataka, is considered crucial as it finalises the course of action for the coming months for Sangh and its affiliates.

The meeting will be attended by senior national functionaries, sanghchalaks of states, executive members and pracharaks and topmost functionaries of Sangh affiliates. There are around 500 people who normally attend this meeting. "However, considering that there could be protocols related to COVID in place, the decision on the number of people is yet to be taken. We believe around 350 people can be invited even if COVID protocols are in place," a Sangh functionary said.

The meeting comes ahead of elections to five states early next year. Sources also said various contemporary issues concerning people will be reviewed and proposals can be passed.

"We can pass proposals if we need to work on certain aspects. Basically, we do a review of our major projects," a source said. (ANI)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

