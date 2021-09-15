Minnesota court orders former officer resentenced in Australian woman's shooting death
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:04 IST
The Minnesota Supreme Court vacated the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on Wednesday and ordered a lower court to resentence him on the lesser conviction of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian-American woman who called 911.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minneapolis
- Australian
Advertisement