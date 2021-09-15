Centre reviews implementation of central schemes related to farm sector in UTs

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday stressed on proper implementation of central schemes and said the benefits should reach to bona fide farmers. Addressing the conference of Lieutenant Governors/Administrators of all Union Territories (UTs), Tomar said the implementation of the central scheme should be proper and funds were not a constraint.

The benefits of central government schemes for the agriculture sector should reach the correct farmers, he added. The minister said the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) cover has been provided to farmers even under the shadow of the COVID pandemic.

The government has been running a campaign since February 2020 to cover all farmers under KCC with special focus on PM Kisan beneficiaries. Tomar also informed that a loan target of Rs 16 lakh crore has been set for the current fiscal year and around Rs 14 lakh crore has already been given to farmers through KCC.

During the conference, the Centre asked the UTs to extend assistance to farmers and banks to cover all eligible farmers. They were told to schedule camps at bank branches level for receiving application form for KCC, to hold meeting of Gram Sabha to inform the farmers about the drive and to conduct review meetings on a regular basis.

The minister said the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund will help farmers to secure loans easily for development of infrastructure at the farm gate. The scheme would help small farmers in storage and protection of their crops.

Under the Digital Agriculture Mission, Tomar said the database of 5.5 crore farmers has been prepared and it will reach 8 crore by December. Tomar said there is a lot of potential in the Union Territories for cultivation of high value crops and oil palm as per global standards.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, J&K, Admiral D K Joshi, Lieutenant Governor, Andaman and Nicobar Island participated in the discussion and gave an overview of the implementation of various schemes of the central government in their respective UTs. Officials and delegates of other UTs also participated in the discussions.

During the conference, presentations were given to all UTs by the senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture on schemes of the Union Government for the benefit of farmers.

Implementation status of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana was discussed. The NMEO-OP, oil Palm mission and oil palm strategy was also discussed with emphasis on Andaman & Nicobar.

