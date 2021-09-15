Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 65 lakh seized at Chennai airport; woman held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:42 IST
Gold worth Rs 65 lakh seized at Chennai airport; woman held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over one kg of gold worth Rs 65 lakh was seized from a 28-year-old woman who arrived here from Dubai on Wednesday, customs authorities said.

Acting on specific inputs from the Customs department in Cochin, the Chennai department officials intercepted the woman at the airport and retrieved the contraband that was concealed in her inner wear and rectum.

The gold weighed 1.34 kg and was of 24k purity, a press release said. The woman was arrested, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021