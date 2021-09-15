Gold worth Rs 65 lakh seized at Chennai airport; woman held
Over one kg of gold worth Rs 65 lakh was seized from a 28-year-old woman who arrived here from Dubai on Wednesday, customs authorities said.
Acting on specific inputs from the Customs department in Cochin, the Chennai department officials intercepted the woman at the airport and retrieved the contraband that was concealed in her inner wear and rectum.
The gold weighed 1.34 kg and was of 24k purity, a press release said. The woman was arrested, it added.
