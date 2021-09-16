Will lodge FIR against Rahul Gandhi, he should apologize for insulting gods, goddesses: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma from Bhopal on Wednesday said that he will lodge an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses." Speaking to ANI, Rameshwar Sharma said, "Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his insulting remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses. Tomorrow I will also file an FIR against him. He has no right to insult our gods."

Further, he slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he is not Hindu. "I think Rahul himself is not Hindu. He may belong to any other community, that's why he made such insulting comments. If we look back at historical events, Hindus always suffered when Congress was in power in India. Why didn't Congress say anything at that time?" he added. Sharma also said that Hindus feel proud under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindus feel proud because Ram Mandir is being established in Ayodhya and Section 370 has also been revoked in Kashmir."

BJP MLA's comment came after Gandhi's remarks at the All India Mahila Congress foundation day programme here. "It is Diwali time, you have seen Lakshmijii idol, why do you worship her? Lakshmi is that power, Lakshmi means goal (lakshay). What is Durga? Durga is the power, the word Durga comes from the fort," Gandhi said. "They (BJP) call themselves the Hindu party and attack Lakshmi and Durga all over the country. Wherever they go, somewhere they kill Lakshmi, somewhere they kill Durga. They use the Hindu religion but they are only brokers of the Hindu religion and not Hindus," the Congress leader added. (ANI)