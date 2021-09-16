Left Menu

Will lodge FIR against Rahul Gandhi, he should apologize for insulting gods, goddesses: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma from Bhopal on Wednesday said that he will lodge an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses."

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 05:14 IST
Will lodge FIR against Rahul Gandhi, he should apologize for insulting gods, goddesses: BJP MLA
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bhopal, Rameshwar Sharma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma from Bhopal on Wednesday said that he will lodge an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses." Speaking to ANI, Rameshwar Sharma said, "Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his insulting remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses. Tomorrow I will also file an FIR against him. He has no right to insult our gods."

Further, he slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he is not Hindu. "I think Rahul himself is not Hindu. He may belong to any other community, that's why he made such insulting comments. If we look back at historical events, Hindus always suffered when Congress was in power in India. Why didn't Congress say anything at that time?" he added. Sharma also said that Hindus feel proud under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindus feel proud because Ram Mandir is being established in Ayodhya and Section 370 has also been revoked in Kashmir."

BJP MLA's comment came after Gandhi's remarks at the All India Mahila Congress foundation day programme here. "It is Diwali time, you have seen Lakshmijii idol, why do you worship her? Lakshmi is that power, Lakshmi means goal (lakshay). What is Durga? Durga is the power, the word Durga comes from the fort," Gandhi said. "They (BJP) call themselves the Hindu party and attack Lakshmi and Durga all over the country. Wherever they go, somewhere they kill Lakshmi, somewhere they kill Durga. They use the Hindu religion but they are only brokers of the Hindu religion and not Hindus," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021