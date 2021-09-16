Special Tribunal to hear application to review R11m in Eskom contracts

The Special Tribunal is expected to hear an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to review and set aside R11 million worth of contracts awarded to companies allegedly linked to Eskom senior manager Petrus Shaka Mazibuko.

According to a statement by the tribunal, it is alleged that Mazibuko received "unauthorised gratification" from Eskom supply companies while in the employ of the power utility.

"The [SIU] alleges that Mazibuko's conduct constituted a violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act…and money laundering activities in that Mazibuko is also alleged to have not disclosed his business interests in terms of the Eskom Conflict of Interest Policy and that Commodity Logistix Managers Africa is a current active vendor of Eskom," the statement said.

The Special Tribunal said papers before it alleges that Mazibuko and Shadrack Mazibuko are cited as the signatories to an FNB bank account that holds the income of two Eskom suppliers.

"On 30 April…the Special Tribunal granted the interim interdict interdicting, prohibiting and restraining FNB to release the money in excess of R11 million to Mazibuko and/or any other person pending the institution and finalization of the review proceedings. It is contended that the amounts…amounted to unauthorized gratification as per the Prevention and Combating of the Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004," the statement said.

The Special Tribunal said the review application will be heard on Thursday and Friday with proceedings to be held virtually.

