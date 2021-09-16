Left Menu

Finance Minister to table mid-term budget policy statement on 4 Nov

The MTBPS sets out the policy framework for the Budget that is presented every February, updates National Treasury's economic forecasts, adjusts the budgets of government departments and makes emergency changes to spending.

16-09-2021
The Department said more details regarding logistics for the MTBPS would be outlined in due course. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 4 November, the National Treasury has announced.

This will be the Minister's first Budget presentation since his appointment last month. The 2021 MTBPS comes against a tumultuous economic backdrop exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ruinous public violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that was said to have cost the country's economy in the region of R50 billion.

The Department said more details regarding logistics for the MTBPS would be outlined in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

