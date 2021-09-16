Left Menu

S.Africa says UK climate envoy to visit to discuss helping shift from coal

Britain's envoy to the U.N. Climate Change Conference plans to visit South Africa ahead of the November talks, a spokesman in Pretoria said, to discuss helping it end an over-reliance on coal that makes it one of the world's leading carbon emitters.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:53 IST
S.Africa says UK climate envoy to visit to discuss helping shift from coal
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JohnMurton)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Britain's envoy to the U.N. Climate Change Conference plans to visit South Africa ahead of the November talks, a spokesman in Pretoria said, to discuss helping it end an over-reliance on coal that makes it one of the world's leading carbon emitters. South African Environment Ministry spokesman Albi Modise said discussions involving British envoy John Murton would focus on cooperation in the transition from coal to renewables ahead of the COP26.

Africa's most industrialised nation uses coal for 90% of its power needs. That has made it the world's 14th largest carbon dioxide emitter - pumping out 479 million tonnes equivalent in 2019 - two places above Britain, an economy eight times as big. "The developed economies have a responsibility to fund the Just Transition to a low carbon economy and climate resilient society," Modise said.

Eskom, the state power company and Africa's single biggest greenhouse gas emitter, is pitching a $10 billion plan to global lenders that would see it shut the vast majority of its coal-fired plants by 2050 and embrace renewable energy. South Africa's government remains reluctant to give up coal altogether, which as well as supplying power also provides more than 90,000 jobs, according to the latest data from South Africa's Minerals Council. Eskom is heavily indebted and struggles to keep the lights on, with frequent power blackouts.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, who has made no secret of supporting the coal sector, has described giving it up as "economic suicide". But President Cyril Ramaphosa is concerned that dragging its feet on the transition to renewables - South Africa is blessed with plentiful sun and wind - could leave it shut out of global capital markets needed to harness these resources.

In July, he warned of the risks South Africa faces from a rapidly decarbonising global economy and called for international support to accelerate the transition. A COP26 spokesman confirmed that senior UK government COP26 representatives and international partners were expected to travel to South Africa in coming weeks for talks on a just energy transition.

Clyde Mallinson, a renewable energy consultant based in Johannesburg, said donors could get greater emissions reductions per dollar spent in South Africa than almost anywhere else - because labour costs are low and power is so carbon-intensive. "For every kilowatt hour of electricity you offset in South Africa, you get four or five times as much carbon reduction as you do in Europe," he said.

"That's a lot more bang for your buck." (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper in London; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Andrew Cawthorne and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021