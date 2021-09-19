Left Menu

FCI to procure 10 lakh MT paddy from Assam in coming yrs: Union Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:00 IST
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has set a target of procuring 10 lakh metric tonne paddy from the farmers in Assam in the coming years, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters here, Choubey said 47,000 metric tonne of paddy was bought by the FCI from Assam between 2010 to 2014 when the UPA was in power at the Centre.

Claiming that paddy procurement from Assam has increased after the NDA came to power in 2014, the minister said 2 lakh metric tonne will be bought from farmers of the state during the current year.

''This figure will be increased to 10 lakh metric tonne in the coming years with the help of the state government and its relevant departments,'' said Choubey, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Linking of ration cards with Aadhar is nearing completion in the state, he said.

Choubey said the Centre was committed to developing Assam as a model state in the country.

