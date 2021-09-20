Left Menu

'The Crown' wins Emmy award for best drama series

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2021
'The Crown' wins Emmy award for best drama series
"The Crown," the Netflix Inc series about the British monarchy under Queen Elizabeth, won the Emmy award on Sunday for the year's best drama series.

