Britain may see other companies exit gas market, says minister

Britain may see other suppliers exit the gas market but this is not surprising, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday, repeating that the National Grid had the tools to operate the electricity system reliably.

"As I said, you may see more suppliers than usual exiting the market but this is not something which should be any cause for alarm," he told parliament.

