Music on wheels: Bus equipped with studio reaching Govt schools to teach music

Music classes are reaching the government schools of Delhi these days through a bus with an aim to prepare future musicians. The buses have been prepared by an organisation named 'Manzil Mystics' in collaboration with the Delhi Government. It is completely dedicated to music with facilities for theory classes, recording and a stage for presentation.

On Wednesday, some children of Delhi government schools arrived for a class on this bus. 13-year-old Sonam studies in Delhi Government's Sister Nivedita Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in the seventh standard. In a conversation with ANI here today, Sonam said "I have been learning music for a year. This is the second day of class on the music bus. This is very beneficial for us because earlier we had to go ourselves for music classes, now this bus is reaching our homes."

Sonam told that her family members also support her in learning music. 10-year-old Shabnam also reached here for a music class. Shabnam studies in class sixth in the Sister Nivedita Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. Shabnam said, "I have been learning music for a year. Music is taught well in the music bus and I am trying to learn as much as possible."

She told that she lives in Defense Colony and after knowing about her music bus classes, more children from her neighbourhood want to join the class. Apart from these two, some other children were present in today's music bus class.

Anurag Hoon, the co-founder of Manzil Mystics, was seen teaching these children the nuances of music. Sonam and Shabnam were also seen recording a song in the recording studio of the bus. Hoon said that he had also studied at a government school in Delhi. While learning music, he thought of providing music classes to underprivileged children who want to learn music but do not have enough resources, he stated.

"We wanted to teach music to the children of government schools in Delhi on par with the level of music being taught in private schools. SBI Card helped us in this. We were funded by their CSR initiatives. Delhi government is also supporting us. Along with this project, the support of the Delhi government has also been received in other projects related to music," Hoon added. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had inaugurated this bus on September 18 at the School of Specialized Excellence in Dwarka. Since then, the bus is going to different schools and different areas.

Hoon said that he will be taking a music bus to the performing arts school of Schools of Specialized Excellence of the Delhi government. But at present, this bus can go to only 15-20 schools. Next year five more such buses will be launched so that the classes could reach more schools and their children, he added. He further said, "In the coming days, it is our endeavour to take this music bus to such areas where the facility of learning music for children is not available. It is our endeavour to teach music even in such slums and backward areas. We are also working with an organisation named Samarpan in providing access to music learning to people with special needs and children with autism." (ANI)

