Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports fresh 1,682 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 1,682 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-09-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 03:22 IST
Tamil Nadu reports fresh 1,682 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 1,682 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government. This southern state of India has logged a total of 26,50,370 cases to date with 17,027 active cases.

With 1,627 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 25,97,943 while the death toll mounted to 35,400. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 26,964 new cases of COVID-19. As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,01,989, which is the lowest in 186 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021